Community Corner

Benson Flores: Honoring Canada’s First Filipino Immigrant

This year event commemorates the 96th death anniversary of Benson Flores, held on April 11, 2025, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver.

It is a blessing to call this beautiful, inclusive country Canada our home—a place where our dreams come true and our contributions are valued. From the arrival of Benson Flores in 1861-the first recorded Filipino immigrant – to today, the Filipino community has grown into one of the fastest-growing communities in Canada!

@BENSON FLORES GRAVESITE – Wreath Laying: Hosted by UFCABC, the Mabuhay House Society, Rotary Club Mountain View

Knights of Columbus

Groupo Ilocano Association of BC

Circulo Pampangueno Association of BC

San Fabian Society of BC

Forever Young Seniors Society

Adamson University Association of BC

Filipino seniors Club of BC.

Music Presentation: Ukulele Streamers

Thank you Benson Flores for paving the way for us! Thank you Canada for Welcoming Us!

1st United Architect of the Philippines (UAP-BC Chapter ) Arkilympics Invitational 2025

What a great day it was-full of fun, team spirit, and great networking! The 1st UAP-BC Arkilympics Invitational 2025, held on April 5th at Pacific Academy in Surrey, BC, was a huge success. A heartfelt thank you to all the UAPBC members, as well as members and guests from IIEEBC, SFEBC, and FCCS, for participating in this event. We are truly grateful to everyone who helped made this event a huge success!

A special thank you to the generous sponsors:Mr. Joel Plotado of A-Top Roofing, Ms. Bje G. Tan, UAP Realtor Remax, Ms. Amy Gutierrez of BC Floors, Mr. Amado G Mercado III of Mag Construction, Ms. Rita De La Cruz of Mercado & Dela Cruz CPA (https://lj-graphics.com/).

Heartfelt appreciation to the organizing team: Director Diane Jane Terrenal Batmen, VP Ace Algas, Sports Director Sonny Rubio, Treasurer Hannah , PD Director Paolo Galarrita, Membership Director Honee Mercado, PPres Rain.

Congratulations to the winners!

For Basketball:

1st Place – SFEBC

2nd Place – UAPBC

3rd Place – IIE

For Volleyball:

1st Place – IIEE

2nd Place – UAPBC

3rd Place – UAPBC

For Badminton: