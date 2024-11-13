Statement from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Veterans Week

Ottawa, ON – The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition, released the following statement on Veterans Week:

“Throughout our history, the men and women of our Canadian Armed Forces have distinguished themselves by their patriotism, professionalism and willingness to put others ahead of themselves.

“Some Veterans fought for a few years in conflicts that changed the world. Others spent decades preparing for a war that never came. Whether they served at Caen or in Croatia, at Kapyong or Kandahar, Vimy Ridge or Ypres, we thank all those sailors, soldiers and aviators who stood on guard for us all.

“Today is also a chance to reflect on the contributions that Veterans have made to all aspects of Canadian life. Whether as parents, business owners, public servants or volunteers, their strong sense of duty has helped change communities from coast to coast to coast. Many serve as police officers or other first responders and continue to put their lives on the line for us every single day.

“Common Sense Conservatives will always stand with our Veterans. We honour the many sacrifices they have made in the service of our nation and join them in working towards a better future for all Canadians.”

([email protected])