Safety tips for a fun and safe Halloween

    • Surrey, BC – The Surrey Fire Services wants to remind everyone to keep fire safety top of mind this Halloween by following some simple safety precautions.

    • Fireworks: Fireworks are hazardous to those who are lighting them, and to the surrounding area based on the fallout of the burning materials. In the City of Surrey, fireworks are not allowed to be sold or discharged without a valid Fire Department permit and Federal Fireworks Operator Certification.
    • Dangerous Décor: Ensure that combustible Halloween decorations such as paper, cornstalks, and dried flowers are kept well away from sources of heat, including light bulbs, candles, and heaters.
    • Smoke Alarms: This is a great time to make sure your smoke alarms are functional and up to date. More information can be found at surrey.ca/HomeSafe.
    • Exits: Exits are not an appropriate place for decorations. When decorating, ensure that nothing is blocking any escape routes.
    • Power Problems: Check indoor and outdoor decorative lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wire, or loose connections. Do not use damaged lights or overload extension cords.
    • Costume Considerations: When selecting this year’s Halloween costume, pick brightly coloured costumes that can be clearly seen by motorists and do not choose costumes with long flowing skirts, capes, or baggy sleeves as they can be hazardous around ignition sources.
    • Light the way: Make sure everyone in the Halloween trick-or-treating party has a flashlight. This will help make children more visible to motorists and others. When is doubt, stay in well-lit areas and only visit homes with their lights turned on.

