Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Statement on Veterans’ Week 2024

  • Aron Simpao
  • November 12, 2024
  • Community Announcement
    • The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Veterans’ Week, which runs from November 5 to 11, 2024:

    “Generations of Canadians have answered the call of duty. To serve in war and peace, through struggle and strife. In the face of adversity. In defence of freedom.

    “From the beaches of Normandy, to the mountains in Afghanistan, to the waters of the Indo-Pacific, Canada’s Veterans have demonstrated an unflinching, unbreakable dedication to our country. They left behind their families and homes. Many returned with severe trauma – or didn’t return at all.

    “Their sacrifice is a debt that we can never truly repay. But we can try. That’s what Veterans’ Week is all about – giving back to our heroes who gave Canada so much. Matching their courage with our gratitude.

    “We are increasing our investment in the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, which expands supports to Veterans facing homelessness. We launched the National Veterans Employment Strategy to help Veterans find a good-paying job quicker, once they leave the Canadian Armed Forces.

    “On Veterans’ Week, we honour all those who risked – and continue to risk – their lives for our freedom. I invite all Canadians to wear red poppies and join in commemorative ceremonies taking place across the country. I also thank our Canadian Armed Forces members currently serving at home and around the world. Their legacy of bravery reminds us that our values of peace, democracy, and the rule of law are worth fighting for. Lest we forget.”

     

