Dunbar Theatre owner Ken Charko.

Dunbar Theatre honours veterans with free movie Screenings

  • Aron Simpao
  • November 12, 2024
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 0

    • The Dunbar Theatre (4555 Dunbar Street, Vancouver) is excited to invite veterans to enjoy complimentary movie screenings until November 11 as a heartfelt tribute to their service and sacrifice.

    This initiative, spearheaded by theatre owner Ken Charko, reflects a commitment to recognizing and supporting our local veterans.

    On Saturday, Nov. 9th at 1pm, the theatre will screen Brotherhood, directed by Vancouver’s Richard Bell. Set in Ontario’s Kawartha Lakes, the film tells the true story of young men fighting for survival after a storm capsizes their canoe, guided by camp counsellors who are veterans of the Great War. This powerful narrative explores themes of sacrifice, resilience, and brotherhood, making it a fitting tribute during Remembrance Week.

    “Creating a welcoming space for veterans to unwind and connect through film is our way of showing gratitude for their dedication,” Charko said. The theatre will feature a diverse selection of films, encouraging veterans to come together in celebration of their shared experiences.

    Veterans can bring one guest to participate. This initiative not only honors those who served but also fosters community spirit and appreciation.

    We encourage everyone to spread the word and join us in celebrating our veterans. For more information about the film schedule and this initiative, please contact the theatre directly.

    Contact:

    Dunbar Theatre

    Email: [email protected]

    604 716 8041

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Aces & Queens Brings World-Class Pageant Training to Canada!

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 07 November 2024
      5 days ago No comment

      Marcos congratulates Trump

      President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has congratulated Donald Trump for winning the November 5, 2024 U.S. presidential election. “President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos ...

    • Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer on October 27, 2024 in The Vatican.
      04 November 2024
      1 week ago No comment

      Pope prays for Kristine victims in Philippines

      MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has offered prayers for Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine. At Sunday’s Angelus address at the Vatican, the 87-year-old pontiff reportedly mentioned praying for the victims of Kristine. “I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May ...

    • 04 November 2024
      1 week ago No comment

      Duterte: no apology, no excuses for drug war

      Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on October 28, 2024 offered no apologies or excuses for his actions as he faced a Senate investigation into his widely criticized bloody war on drugs for the first time. Before reading his prepared statement during the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon subcommittee, ...

    • 24 October 2024
      3 weeks ago No comment

      Marcos-Duterte feud: “now a fight to the finish”

      The raging spat between the two most powerful political dynasties in the Philippines isn’t showing signs of letting up. As one political observer noted, the fight between the camps of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and erstwhile ally Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio has reached a point of no return. “This ...

    • 21 October 2024
      3 weeks ago No comment

      Filipino Art is Alive and Well!

      Marianne Valdez, a Canadian-born Filipino visual artist and live painter from Surrey, British Columbia, brings a fresh cultural perspective to contemporary art. Her exhibit, “Masaganang Buhay: A Bountiful Life,” opened at the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver on October 11th. It was warmly welcomed by Acting Consul General Analyn ...