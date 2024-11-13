Dunbar Theatre honours veterans with free movie Screenings

The Dunbar Theatre (4555 Dunbar Street, Vancouver) is excited to invite veterans to enjoy complimentary movie screenings until November 11 as a heartfelt tribute to their service and sacrifice.

This initiative, spearheaded by theatre owner Ken Charko, reflects a commitment to recognizing and supporting our local veterans.

On Saturday, Nov. 9th at 1pm, the theatre will screen Brotherhood, directed by Vancouver’s Richard Bell. Set in Ontario’s Kawartha Lakes, the film tells the true story of young men fighting for survival after a storm capsizes their canoe, guided by camp counsellors who are veterans of the Great War. This powerful narrative explores themes of sacrifice, resilience, and brotherhood, making it a fitting tribute during Remembrance Week.

“Creating a welcoming space for veterans to unwind and connect through film is our way of showing gratitude for their dedication,” Charko said. The theatre will feature a diverse selection of films, encouraging veterans to come together in celebration of their shared experiences.

Veterans can bring one guest to participate. This initiative not only honors those who served but also fosters community spirit and appreciation.

We encourage everyone to spread the word and join us in celebrating our veterans. For more information about the film schedule and this initiative, please contact the theatre directly.

Contact:

Dunbar Theatre

Email: [email protected]

604 716 8041