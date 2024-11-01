Celebrating Young Talent: Surrey Libraries Announces Winners of 2024 Youth Writing Contest

    • Surrey, BC — Surrey Libraries is pleased to announce and congratulate the winners of the 2024 Surrey Libraries Youth Writing Contest, an annual writing competition for youth aged 12-18.

    The contest, which is free to enter, gives an opportunity for young writers to submit entries to one of four categories: short stories, poems, comics, and a random category for other types of writing such as essays, screenplays, or song lyrics. Since launching the contest in 1987, Surrey Libraries has received over 8,000 entries from aspiring young writers from across Surrey. The winners were celebrated at an Awards Gala on October 16.

    “This contest means a lot to me because it made me feel proud and helped me gain self-esteem in my work,” said Grace Ding, first place winner in Senior Short Story and second place in Comics. “My advice for future contestants is to be confident in what you create…everyone starts somewhere, so don’t overthink it.”

    “The entries this year were outstanding in both their number and their excellence,” said Tricia Green, Youth Services Librarian and contest coordinator. “It’s incredibly uplifting to see the talent, passion, and bravery shown by these young writers and artists from Surrey.”

    “I absolutely love writing and feel so incredibly grateful for this opportunity that has allowed me to discover and share a piece of myself,” said Lucy Prior, awarded Honourable Mention in Junior Short Story. “I believe in the power words have to connect, empower, and inspire people. I love that this contest helps people find their words and gives them the gift of sharing them.”

    This popular program is organized by Surrey Libraries staff and is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including champion sponsors Khalsa Credit Union, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Surrey International Writers’ Conference.

    An anthology of the winners’ work will be available to borrow from library branches and on sale for $8.00 at the beginning of November.

    YOUTH WRITING CONTEST Winners 2024:

    Junior Short Story

    First Prize: Seerit Khangura

    Second Prize: Jia Lu Hai

    Third Prize:  Jolene Zhang

    Honourable Mention: Lucy Prior

    Honourable Mention: Chahaat Bains

    Senior Short Story

    First Prize: Grace Ding

    Second Prize: Annika Gill

    Third Prize: Andrei Ichiro Requinto

    Honourable Mention: Rifana Saleem Khan

    Junior Poetry

    First Prize: Anna Goode

    Second Prize: Alessandra Abia

    Third Prize: Myreen Randhawa

    Honourable Mention: Andrey Tokarev

    Honourable Mention: Poonam Dhillon

    Senior Poetry

    First Prize: Michelle Masood

    Second Prize: Clary Chow

    Third Prize: Sienna Chow

    Honourable Mention: Selen Al-Shuaibi

    Honourable Mention: Annika Gill

    Comics

    First Prize: Sophia Ng

    Second Prize: Grace Ding

    Third Prize: Esther Dain Yeong

    Honourable Mention: Japji Sandhu

    Honourable Mention: Sukhman Kambo

    Random

    First Prize: Renata Mustafa

    Second Prize: Diya Karthik

    Third Prize: Jocelyn Mui

    Honourable Mention: Luciana Tilgner

    Honourable Mention: Esther Dain Yeong

