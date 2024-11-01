Celebrating Young Talent: Surrey Libraries Announces Winners of 2024 Youth Writing Contest

Surrey, BC — Surrey Libraries is pleased to announce and congratulate the winners of the 2024 Surrey Libraries Youth Writing Contest, an annual writing competition for youth aged 12-18.

The contest, which is free to enter, gives an opportunity for young writers to submit entries to one of four categories: short stories, poems, comics, and a random category for other types of writing such as essays, screenplays, or song lyrics. Since launching the contest in 1987, Surrey Libraries has received over 8,000 entries from aspiring young writers from across Surrey. The winners were celebrated at an Awards Gala on October 16.

“This contest means a lot to me because it made me feel proud and helped me gain self-esteem in my work,” said Grace Ding, first place winner in Senior Short Story and second place in Comics. “My advice for future contestants is to be confident in what you create…everyone starts somewhere, so don’t overthink it.”

“The entries this year were outstanding in both their number and their excellence,” said Tricia Green, Youth Services Librarian and contest coordinator. “It’s incredibly uplifting to see the talent, passion, and bravery shown by these young writers and artists from Surrey.”

“I absolutely love writing and feel so incredibly grateful for this opportunity that has allowed me to discover and share a piece of myself,” said Lucy Prior, awarded Honourable Mention in Junior Short Story. “I believe in the power words have to connect, empower, and inspire people. I love that this contest helps people find their words and gives them the gift of sharing them.”

This popular program is organized by Surrey Libraries staff and is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including champion sponsors Khalsa Credit Union, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Surrey International Writers’ Conference.

An anthology of the winners’ work will be available to borrow from library branches and on sale for $8.00 at the beginning of November.

YOUTH WRITING CONTEST Winners 2024:

Junior Short Story

First Prize: Seerit Khangura

Second Prize: Jia Lu Hai

Third Prize: Jolene Zhang

Honourable Mention: Lucy Prior

Honourable Mention: Chahaat Bains

Senior Short Story

First Prize: Grace Ding

Second Prize: Annika Gill

Third Prize: Andrei Ichiro Requinto

Honourable Mention: Rifana Saleem Khan

Junior Poetry

First Prize: Anna Goode

Second Prize: Alessandra Abia

Third Prize: Myreen Randhawa

Honourable Mention: Andrey Tokarev

Honourable Mention: Poonam Dhillon

Senior Poetry

First Prize: Michelle Masood

Second Prize: Clary Chow

Third Prize: Sienna Chow

Honourable Mention: Selen Al-Shuaibi

Honourable Mention: Annika Gill

Comics

First Prize: Sophia Ng

Second Prize: Grace Ding

Third Prize: Esther Dain Yeong

Honourable Mention: Japji Sandhu

Honourable Mention: Sukhman Kambo

Random

First Prize: Renata Mustafa

Second Prize: Diya Karthik

Third Prize: Jocelyn Mui

Honourable Mention: Luciana Tilgner

Honourable Mention: Esther Dain Yeong

