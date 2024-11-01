Celebrating Young Talent: Surrey Libraries Announces Winners of 2024 Youth Writing Contest

Surrey, BC — Surrey Libraries is pleased to announce and congratulate the winners of the 2024 Surrey Libraries Youth Writing Contest, an annual writing competition for youth aged 12-18.
The contest, which is free to enter, gives an opportunity for young writers to submit entries to one of four categories: short stories, poems, comics, and a random category for other types of writing such as essays, screenplays, or song lyrics. Since launching the contest in 1987, Surrey Libraries has received over 8,000 entries from aspiring young writers from across Surrey. The winners were celebrated at an Awards Gala on October 16.
“This contest means a lot to me because it made me feel proud and helped me gain self-esteem in my work,” said Grace Ding, first place winner in Senior Short Story and second place in Comics. “My advice for future contestants is to be confident in what you create…everyone starts somewhere, so don’t overthink it.”
“The entries this year were outstanding in both their number and their excellence,” said Tricia Green, Youth Services Librarian and contest coordinator. “It’s incredibly uplifting to see the talent, passion, and bravery shown by these young writers and artists from Surrey.”
“I absolutely love writing and feel so incredibly grateful for this opportunity that has allowed me to discover and share a piece of myself,” said Lucy Prior, awarded Honourable Mention in Junior Short Story. “I believe in the power words have to connect, empower, and inspire people. I love that this contest helps people find their words and gives them the gift of sharing them.”
This popular program is organized by Surrey Libraries staff and is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including champion sponsors Khalsa Credit Union, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Surrey International Writers’ Conference.
An anthology of the winners’ work will be available to borrow from library branches and on sale for $8.00 at the beginning of November.
YOUTH WRITING CONTEST Winners 2024:
Junior Short Story
First Prize: Seerit Khangura
Second Prize: Jia Lu Hai
Third Prize: Jolene Zhang
Honourable Mention: Lucy Prior
Honourable Mention: Chahaat Bains
Senior Short Story
First Prize: Grace Ding
Second Prize: Annika Gill
Third Prize: Andrei Ichiro Requinto
Honourable Mention: Rifana Saleem Khan
Junior Poetry
First Prize: Anna Goode
Second Prize: Alessandra Abia
Third Prize: Myreen Randhawa
Honourable Mention: Andrey Tokarev
Honourable Mention: Poonam Dhillon
Senior Poetry
First Prize: Michelle Masood
Second Prize: Clary Chow
Third Prize: Sienna Chow
Honourable Mention: Selen Al-Shuaibi
Honourable Mention: Annika Gill
Comics
First Prize: Sophia Ng
Second Prize: Grace Ding
Third Prize: Esther Dain Yeong
Honourable Mention: Japji Sandhu
Honourable Mention: Sukhman Kambo
Random
First Prize: Renata Mustafa
Second Prize: Diya Karthik
Third Prize: Jocelyn Mui
Honourable Mention: Luciana Tilgner
Honourable Mention: Esther Dain Yeong