Op Ed – Temporary Holiday GST Relief is Not Enough!

  • Aron Simpao
  • December 3, 2024
  • Commentary
    We have all noticed a troubling trend in our visits to grocery stores lately—our grocery bills have increased by 15 to 25% over the past few years. A lot of this is due to food price gouging by big grocery chains. Families are struggling. More Canadians, including those with decent-paying jobs, are relying on food banks for their necessities. It’s not just seniors or those on fixed incomes; families, young people, and even those working full-time are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

    Jagmeet Singh and the NDP have been pushing for supports for Canadian families- including taking the GST off essential items.

    While I welcome the Liberal government’s announcement of a two-month GST/HST holiday on essential goods like children’s clothing, diapers, toys, car seats, food, and beverages, this initiative does not go far enough. Yes, young families are suffering, but all Canadians face rising costs. Many of us are paying up to $200 a month just on cell phone and internet bills. Additionally, with the cold winter months upon us, Canadians are also burdened with high home heating costs. GST/HST relief should apply to these essential services as well.

    Furthermore, the $250 payment to individuals who earned less than $150,000 in 2023 will not do enough for seniors and people with disabilities who were unable to work. These vulnerable groups are the ones who often need financial support the most.

    The NDP and I are continuing to push the Liberal government to implement permanent GST/HST relief for home heating, internet, and cell phone services—not just temporary relief on a limited range of some essentials.

    We have fought successfully for Dental Care, Pharmacare for people with diabetes, and for building much more affordable housing- with rents capped at 30% of income. I am committed to continue fighting for a more affordable country, where no one is left behind.

     

    Peter Julian, MP
    New Westminster—Burnaby

    (604) 353-3107
    [email protected]

     

