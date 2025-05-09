Claim Your Right to News and Entertainment This May on GMA Pinoy TV

GMA Pinoy TV, the home of Global Pinoys, rolls out a vibrant line-up of programs this May, offering news and information, entertainment, and even classic Pinoy movies.

GMA Integrated News is all set to deliver the most comprehensive coverage of the upcoming 2025 Midterm Elections via “Eleksyon 2025.” The in-depth special coverage features reportage from GMA’s top journalists covering various areas throughout the country as Filipinos cast their vote. Tune in to the special elections coverage this May.

As part of its Eleksyon 2025 specials, GMA Integrated News provides a platform for Filipinos to express their hopes, dreams, and concerns for the country’s future through “Biyaheng Totoo: Sana sa Eleksyon 2025.” Vicky Morales hosts the two-part documentary special airing on May 3 and 10.

Meanwhile, “GMA Pinoy TV Podcast Special” unveils fresh episodes in May. Host Tonie Pua sits down with GMA Network journalist Kara David, Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo, Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado, Primetime Action Hero Ruru Madrid, and many more popular personalities, plus influential Global Pinoys. Get to know them even more on May 4, 11, and 18.

Coming also in May is “Philippine Defenders,” a documentary produced by GMA Public Affairs. Host Matteo Guidicelli, himself a Philippine Army reservist, pays tribute to the brave men and women who protect the Philippines’ sovereignty through land, sea, and air. Watch these unsung heroes on GMA Pinoy TV.

“FPJ sa GMA” continues as GMA Pinoy Blockbuster unveils more of Fernando Poe Jr.’s iconic and memorable movies: “Batas ng .45,” “No Retreat, No Surrender si Kumander,” “Ang Padrino,” and “May Isang Tsuper ng Taksi.”

Keep tuning in to GMA Pinoy TV to enjoy the latest programs featuring the biggest Kapuso stars and beloved personalities, plus special features that keep Global Pinoys informed of goings-on back home through the latest updates and compelling stories. To subscribe, simply visit www.gmanetwork.com/international/subscribe.