Chito Miranda thankful for dismissal of complaint against wife Neri Naig

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda took to social media to express his gratitude towards everyone that made it possible for his wife Neri Naig-Miranda to be cleared from all the complaints thrown against her. The Pasay City RTC Branch 112 has ordered the dismissal of the syndicated estafa complaint against her earlier this morning, March 4, as shared by Atty. Aureli Sinsuat.

It was back in 2024 when Neri was arrested over charges of estafa and alleged violation of the Securities Regulation Code. She was accused of persuading individuals to invest in a skin care company that is not authorized to solicit investments from the public as shared by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Mabuti nalang talaga na alam ni Lord ang buong katotohanan kaya never Nya pinabayaan si Neri. Sobrang blessed din kami dahil the people who matter knew the truth as well, and did everything they could to help and support her,” Chito wrote.

On his Instagram account, the celebrity husband shared the official press release of their family’s lawyer on the cases of Neri. All cases have been dismissed as there was no probable cause to indict her in the cases against the skincare company.

“We are so thankful that she was eventually given the chance to defend herself, and her side of the story. Maraming maraming salamat po,” Chito added.

Chito maintained that people who know his wife can attest how “kind and trustworthy” she is on top of being a hardworking mother–– something that was used against her.

“Ang problema lang talaga minsan ay masyado syang mabait at matulungin, kaya madalas syang naaabuso, at napapahamak. Pero kahit ganun, sobrang proud ako because Neri would always choose to be kind and fair, no matter how mean and unfair the world is, and kahit ano ang ibato sa kanya ng mundo, her integrity, at ang kanyang mabuting pagkatao, will always be intact,” he maintained.

“To those who chose to stand up and defend my wife, maraming salamat talaga,” Chito ended.

Meanwhile, friends and fans of the family expressed how happy they were with the Court’s decision to dismiss all the cases filed against Neri. Some netizens shared how truth will always prevail and are glad the actress-businesswoman is finally free. (D. Acierto, push team/abs-cbn)