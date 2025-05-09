Charo Santos-Concio marks 50 years in showbiz

The year 2025 marks Ms. Charo Santos-Concio’s golden year in the Philippine’s Entertainment Industry. With that said, she has become one of the strongest pillars of the local showbiz scene, not just because of her remarkable body of work and projects, but how she was able to lead creatives and become everyone’s favorite mentor.

Fifty years of unwavering excellence in cinema, television and media, Charo’s influence is exemplified by the many hats she put on: whether it be an actress, producer, and media executive. Charo’s golden anniversary is more than a personal triumph- it is a celebration of Filipino storytelling at its finest. With many feats under her belt, what is next for this icon?

Into the 5-decade milestones in the entertainment industry, a new chapter unfolds for her. Now, she’s working with two formidable managements Star Magic and CreaZion Studios Artists (CSA) for upcoming film projects and brand endorsements. This move reflects her ever evolving journey and underscores her passion to support fresh narratives and uplift the next generation of Filipino creatives. “I am so excited to start this chapter with CSA and I am excited and cannot wait for you guys to see what is in store for us.” Charo shared and when asked about her next role, she had this to say, “You know I don’t think about the roles that I want to portray, they just come with a good story.”

CreaZion Studios Artists manages both international and bankable industry talents such as Dolly de Leon, Meryll Soriano, Chai Fonacier and many more.

“At CSA, we are home to artists, creators, and trailblazers who continuously defy expectations. In this partnership with CSC, we are happy to be part of her golden era and looking forward to ushering her in telling more beautiful stories.” says CEO RJ San Agustin.

From her breakout role in “Itim” (1976) which earned her a Best Actress Award at the Asian Film Festival, to her critically acclaimed role in the 2016 film “Ang Babaeng Humayo,” which won the Golden Lion at Venice international Film Festival, the highest prize given to a film in the competition. These feats prove her continued commitment to perfecting her craft. Beyond the accolades, she has long been considered as a mother and pillar of the industry, nurturing talents, championing stories of truth and cultivating Philippine media culture.

With this new chapter, Charo Santos- Concio continues her calling, not just as an artist but as a mentor and muse for Filipino culture. (Malaya)