‘Captain America: Brave New World’ director Julius Onah recalls time he lived in PH as a child’

Julius Onah, the director of “Captain America: Brave New World,” said that he lived in the Philippines when he was a kid.

According to Martin Javier’s interview with the first-time Marvel director, which aired on “24 Oras” Wednesday, the Philippines was Julius’s home from when he was one to six years old.

Julius quipped that he knows a bit of Filipino, such as “Magandang umaga” and “too many bad words, so I won’t repeat those right now.”

“I went to school at OB Montessori and I was also in Assumption for a little while and I ate way too much champorado,” he added.

The Nigerian-American director also talked about his upcoming film, sharing that a lot will surely relate to the story of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), formerly Falcon, as he takes up the shield as the new Captain America.

“This is a ‘Captain America’ whose superpowers is empathy and that was something that was really important to me, you know,” said Julius.

“I wanted to tell a story that could leave you inspired at the end of it, leave you inspired by the idea of seeing the good in each other and it was just something that could come very organically to this because of who Sam Wilson is.”

“Captain America: Brave New World” will premiere in Philippine cinemas on February 12.

Aside from Anthony as the new Captain America, the movie will also star Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Rosa Salazar, Giancarlo Esposito, Seth Rollins, and more. ( CDC, GMA Integrated News)