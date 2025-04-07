Camping reservations open in several BC Parks campgrounds

Campsites in many BC Parks can be reserved to prepare for the 2025 spring camping season.

Campsites can be reserved four months ahead of the desired arrival date. Reservations for the May 2025 long weekend open this week for many BC Parks campgrounds that accept reservations.

This year, 60 new campsites located in three BC Parks are being added to the reservation service. This includes:

30 new campsites with power hookups in Fintry Park near Kelowna;

17 new walk-in sites at Rolley Lake Park near Mission; and

13 new sites (eight park-beside for tent camping and five walk-in) at China Beach Campground in Juan de Fuca Park near Victoria.

The campgrounds have several facility upgrades to improve the visitor experience. At Fintry Park, new flush toilets, upgraded services centres with a dishwashing station, a potable water tap and garbage/recycling containers are part of the $1.5-million campground upgrades.

The new $2-million walk-in campground at Rolley Lake Park has a communal day-use shelter, bike racks, bear-proof storage and picnic tables.

At China Beach Campground, two accessible showers and flush toilets are being constructed and are scheduled to open in May 2025, along with the 13 new campsites. In spring 2024, 33 new campsites (22 drive-in and 11 walk-in) were added to the campground as part of the $2.7-million campground upgrades.

Reservations for the new campsites at Fintry and Rolley Lake parks open at 7 a.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, for May 15, 2025, arrivals. Reservations for the new sites at China Beach Campground will open at a later date.

BC Parks is also working to repair infrastructure in parks that were damaged by recent storms.

The opening date for camping reservations in Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge is delayed as several sections of the Golden Ears Parkway are being repaired. The road provides access to all three campgrounds that are expected to open in spring 2025. Updates about the progress of the work and the opening date for reservations will be posted on the BC Parks website.

Details about reservations for backcountry camping along the 23-kilometre Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Park near Valemount will also be announced at a later date as work continues to repair and open the last phase of the popular trail that was damaged by extreme weather in 2021. Another significant storm in September 2024 damaged a section of the newly rebuilt trail.(news.gov.bc.ca)