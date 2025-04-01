Calling for Compassion: Helping Iska, Rhan Baldago, Heal

(2025 January 21). Burnaby, CA—In times of hardship, the Filipino spirit shines brightly through an unwavering sense of community, or Bayanihan. This same spirit now calls us to support Rhan Baldago, a kind-hearted soul who needs us more than ever.

Rhan is a shining example of generosity and positivity. She’s the friend who always offers a smile and a listening ear and lifts others up, even on her most challenging days. But today, she finds herself facing an unimaginable challenge that has left her unable to work or care for herself as she recovers from a traumatic accident.

While crossing the pedestrian crosswalk in Rutland, Rhan was struck by an SUV, leaving her with nine broken ribs, serious facial injuries, and multiple lost teeth. Now, living far from her family in the Philippines, Rhan is forced to face this overwhelming crisis alone. Despite her flexibility and toughness, the road to recovery is long, and the financial burden is heavy.

Although ICBC will cover some of her medical expenses, the current support does not extend to essential living costs, such as rent, utilities, and groceries. Without an income, Rhan struggles to keep up with these bills while focusing on healing. That’s where we come in.

Through Rhan’s GoFundMe campaign that was set up by friends giving her essential support at this time, we invite everyone to come together and lift Rhan up, just as she has done for so many others. Every contribution, big or small, will help her cover the costs of rent, utilities, and other crucial living expenses during this difficult time. Your generosity will give Rhan the breathing room she needs to rest and recover without the added worry of financial strain.

Rhan is not alone. With the power of Bayanihan, we can make sure she feels supported and loved by the community surrounding her. If you cannot donate, simply sharing this campaign with others will go a long way.

To contribute, please visit Rhan’s GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/1af0c78b. Alternatively, you may also send donations directly via Interac at [email protected].

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. Let’s show Rhan the true power of community. Together, we can help Rhan regain her strength and continue spreading her infectious positivity.

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua

(MBB)