Breaking Point: Nanay Loring and the Last of the Best – A Tribute to a Resilient Generation

The word “fortaleza” in Spanish or Portuguese translates to “fortress” or “strength” in English. It can refer to a physical structure, such as a stronghold or fort, or metaphorically to resilience, power, or inner strength. In context, it often conveys a sense of protection, stability, and endurance. Lorenza Mendoza Fortaleza embodies this definition as she went through life fighting for what is best for her children, going through the toughest of times, and gaining the respect of a whole community. Her legacy will live long, just like the legacies of many of our lolos and lolas, who went through the most difficult times in their lives just to keep their children safe and cared for.

The elderly are living testaments to resilience, patience, and wisdom, holding within them a deep well of history and experiences that can offer valuable lessons to younger generations. Our grandparents, in particular, stand as pillars of strength and endurance, having lived through turbulent times, facing hardships with unwavering determination, and often relying on their faith in God to see them through. Their stories, both personal and collective, serve as powerful reminders of the resilience of the human spirit.

Take, for instance, the generation that lived through the Great Depression. The 1930s were a time of profound economic hardship, where millions of families lost their homes, businesses collapsed, and the promise of prosperity seemed unattainable. Yet, our grandparents who lived through it didn’t just survive—they adapted, innovated, and, in many cases, thrived. They were forced to stretch limited resources, make do with less, and learn how to persevere through extreme scarcity. These experiences didn’t just shape their approach to money, but their entire worldview. They developed a deep appreciation for the value of hard work, frugality, and most importantly, community. When one family struggled, neighbors came together to support each other. This sense of solidarity in the face of adversity is an invaluable lesson in empathy and collective responsibility that many of us could learn from today.

Beyond the economic challenges of their time, our grandparents also lived through wars—both World War II and regional conflicts that shaped the modern world as we know it. For many, these wars represented the ultimate test of resilience. The pain of losing loved ones, the fear of imminent danger, and the uncertainty of the future were ever-present. Yet, what shines through in their recollections is not a story of defeat, but one of perseverance. Soldiers and civilians alike showed remarkable courage, and for many, their faith in God was a source of comfort and strength. As my mother often recounts, despite the heavy losses and suffering, her faith remained an anchor, giving her hope in the darkest hours. In this way, faith played a central role in navigating the difficult and oftentimes seemingly insurmountable challenges of their era.

The lessons from this generation of elders go beyond the need for patience and endurance. They offer powerful examples of how to face life’s challenges with dignity. One story that sticks with me is how my grandfather, who lived through the Japanese occupation in the Philippines during World War II, told me about the resourcefulness and courage required to survive under oppressive conditions. He spoke not only of the terror and hardship but also of the small acts of kindness and courage that allowed people to maintain their humanity amid brutality. His belief in a higher purpose and the strength it gave him to endure those years is a living testament to the power of faith in times of darkness, especially when he had to walk from Sta. Rosa, Laguna to Cavite City just to get food for his siblings for a week.

In today’s world, where everything seems fast-paced and often fleeting, the elderly serve as a connection to a time when values like patience, resilience, and community were not just abstract concepts but practical necessities. They lived through economic recessions, political upheaval, and wars—yet they also knew how to appreciate the small joys in life, how to cherish family, and how to keep faith in a world that sometimes feels uncertain.

Our grandparents are not just the bearers of our personal family histories, but also of our collective human legacy. As society progresses, we must not forget the importance of their experiences. They offer us wisdom that transcends time, and their ability to weather hardships with patience, determination, and faith is something we would do well to remember and honor in our own lives.

We are amongst the last of one of the best generations there were – the Greatest Generation and Silent Generation. They grew up through some of the most traumatic and difficult times, yet they remain dignified and gracious unlike the whiny, overly abused trauma victims of the DSM-V generation. Thank you, Nanay Loring and your generation for showing us that a cut on our knee is not a medical emergency. We will miss you and your steadfast spirit and unbreakable hope.

By Rosette Correa