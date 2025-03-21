‘Best Actor’: Vina Morales mocks highway scammer’s failed performance

“Best actor.”

Actress Vina Morales made the comment after seeing a video of a fake accident modus done to victimize motorists.

Events host and former radio personality Sam YG shared a clip of a topless man who pushed himself into the hood of an approaching car on a highway to make it appear as if he was hit.

The man waited for the car to move forward and then pretended to fall when he made contact with the left side of the car from the observer’s perspective.

The car briefly stopped while the man pretended to fall on the side of the road.

A few moments later, the car moved forward while the man rose from his position.

New modus in the [Philippines]. Pls. be safe, everyone,” a text within the video reads.

Sam shared it on his Instagram account, which has received over 11,000 likes and several comments from Filipinos, with some sharing their own experiences as modus victims.

“Ang bilis ng pangyayari..” he wrote on Wednesday, February 12 with a flushed face emoji.

Vina was among those who commented on his post.

“Hala!!! Bigyan ng jacket ‘yan for best actor (theater mask emoji). Ang galing eh (grinning-with-sweat emoji),” she wrote.

Sam responded to her with laughing-with-tears emojis.

Other personalities also shared their reactions.

“He flew so far, hahaha,” voice actress Inka Magnaye wrote.

“‘Di ba??” Sam replied with a laughing emoji.

“But I like how the car just nonchalantly steps aside and goes about its way,” Inka commented with the same emoji.

“Pang Famas,” Sam responded with a clapping emoji, referring to the FAMAS Awards, a prestigious honor given to local cinematic achievements.

Meanwhile, concert director Paolo Valenciano shared of being victimized by such a modus in Makati.

“Did you give the actor an award??? Or cash binigay mo? Hehe,” Sam responded.

“I gave him P500… I know, I know, should’ve reported him… but I was in traffic for more than an hour na and he wanted me to go with him to the station. Sobrang hassle… happened a few years ago,” Paolo said.

Another Instagram user shared of experiencing the same modus in Taft Avenue in Manila.

“Do you know that happened to me also. I was driving along Taft Ave., Manila when a guy did the same thing. Would you believe that the police who saw it was also kakunchaba with the guy who acted and bumped the car. The end… I had to pay. Bad people,” she wrote.

Modus: ‘Sagasa’ or ‘fake bundol’

The modus, also known as “fake bundol” or “sagasa modus,” is a longstanding scam in roads, especially cities, where an individual would pretend to be hit by a passing vehicle and then act as if they were wounded.

The scammer would claim the driver bring him to a hospital or give him money for medical help.

The act is a way to extort money from the victim or the motorist.

Motorists can install dashboard cameras to record potential incidents and verify if an accident has indeed taken place.

Such scams have been previously reported in areas like Quezon City, particularly along Katipunan Avenue and in D. Tuazon. (J. Malasig/ Interakyon)