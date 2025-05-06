BBM, Sara condole with Lapu-Lapu rampage victims

They may be the most bitter of political enemies, but they are united in grief over the tragic event that unfolded at the Lapu-Lapu festival in Vancouver.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have condoled with victims of the April 26, 2025 tragedy and their loved ones.

“I am completely shattered to hear about the terrible incident during a Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, BC, Canada,” Marcos said in a public statement.

“Liza and I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the strong and thriving Filipino community in Canada,” the president said, referring to First lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Marcos, also known as Bongbong and BBM, and Duterte are locked in a bitter feud after their alliance quickly unraveled after the 2022 national election.

In a statement, Duterte offered her condolences to those killed and injured at the Lapu-Lapu festival.

“My thoughts are with every kababayan affected by an act of violence that has no place in our shared humanity,” Duterte said.

“I thank the Canadian Government and deeply appreciate the efforts of the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa and the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver for their coordination with Canadian authorities to ensure every Filipino in need receives assistance, comfort, and clear guidance. Their commitment to our kababayan’s well-being offers immense reassurance during these challenging times,” the vice president also said.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) reported on April 27 that Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, a Vancouver resident, has been charged with murder.

The police said that 11 people, aged 5 to 65, were killed, and more than two dozen others injured when Lo drove an SUV into a crowd of people at the Lapu Lapu Day festival on East 43rd Avenue near Fraser Street.

The B.C. Prosecution Service charged Lo with eight counts of second degree murder. More charges are anticipated.

On the orders of President Marcos, the Philippine Consulate in Vancouver has provided hotlines for the families and relatives of the victims of the incident.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro disclosed the following hotlines: Migrant Workers’ Office Hotline: + 1 604 767 33 54; Vancouver PCG’s Assistance-to-Nationals Hotlines: +1 604 653 5858; and Vancouver Police Department Victim Support: +1 800 563 0808.

The festival was supported by Mable Elmore, who is the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of B.C. for Vancouver-Kensington. She is the first and only MLA in the province who is of Filipino heritage.

The event was held just west of Elmore’s community office.

Elmore delivered a statement on the floor of the legislative assembly on April 29, saying that her office as well as that of Premier David Eby will continue to provide support for families of those killed or injured.

Addressing the Filipino community in particular, Elmore said: “We love you, we care for you, we’re here for you, and we will stand strong together.”

Duterte is facing an impeachment trial before the Philippine Senate.

If convicted, Duterte will be barred from seeking elective office, including the presidency that is up for grabs in the 2028 election.

The impeachment charges include Duterte’s threat to assassinate Marcos, his wife Liza, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and alleged malversation of millions of public funds.

Her father, ex-president Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested on March 11, 2025 at a Manila airport on charges of crimes against humanity. The former president was flown to The Hague on the same day to face trial before the International Criminal Court.

By Carlito Pablo