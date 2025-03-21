Saturday, March 22, 2025
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco ask each other: ‘Crush ka ba ng crush mo?’

Barbie Forteza and David Licauco have an ayuda for BarDa fans!

The love team partners made everyone kilig in a new video posted by Sparkle, where they asked each other, “Crush ka ba ng crush mo?”

The Kapuso Primetime Princess answered in the negative, while the Pambansang Ginoo answered with a “sana.”

“Hindi mo sure. Sayang. Tayo na lang kaya?” Barbie then asked.

David’s reply was quick: “Sige.”

Barbie then looked at the camera with a wide-eyed expression, acknowledging the kilig moment.

Barbie and David’s tandem rose to popularity when they starred as Klay and Fidel in “Maria Clara at Ibarra.” They recently starred in “Pulang Araw” and also starred in the film “That Kind of Love” last year.

The pair will have another project together this year.

(MGP, GMA Integrated News)

