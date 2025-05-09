At The Movies

Swift Horses

(PG) ****

Power Play!

Running Time: 1h 57m

In just a few days on May 3 live horse racing Will return to Vancouver’s historic Hastings Park which also marks the running of the fabled The Kentucky Derby, the fastest two minutes in sports. Perfect timing from Mongrel Media sees the release of Swift Horses, a sensational drama with tons of heart. See this explosive emotional film at Cineplex International Village Cinemas and other Cineplex Theatres along with Landmark Theater screens across B.C.

Full of intense emotion and struggle Swift Horses focuses on the tumultuous lives of a young brother and a returning brother from the Korean War . Director Daniel Minahan effectively transforms the hit Bryce Kass novel to the silver screen. We all know that two things can make for a successful movie: a good story and great casting Fortunately for Minahan and us both elements blend effectively in this tale of hope and endurance.

At its heart Swift Horses is a story about two brothers who have totally different outlooks on life and a girl caught between them. Love triangles can be perilous and young Muriel may face lots of second guessing when newly minted husband Lee gets a surprise visit from brother Julius. Terrific performances from Daisy Edgar-Jones, Will Poulter and Jacob Elordi will have you on the edge of your seats as you get drawn into the sexually charged cravings of this trio. Not explicit but full of raw intense emotion On Swift Horses shows how far people will go in the pursuit of money, family and love (though not necessarily in that order).

What drives the passion is ultimately the aphrodisiac of money and lust. The story begins in Kansas, heads to the west coast and gets lots of its sizzle in Las Vegas. Man of the moment Julius is the ultimate wild card with his penchant for cards and all things taboo impacting the lives of family and friends. Oh, and let’s not forget the lure of luck and the dollar as desperate people in tough times turn to gambling. In The case of Muriel that lure of quick money leads to the racetrack with unforeseen consequences

Full of heart and soul On Swift Horses is a little film with king-sized performances that will leave you wanting more!

Rust

(PG)****

True Grit!

Running time: 2h 19m

Controversy typically is bad for a movie – or anything else in life. Despite a tragic accident on set that shook Hollywood and the entertainment industry to its core now out after a long delay is Rust. Yes, that’s the same movie where a cinematographer was tragically killed when a gun supposedly holding blanks somehow mysteriously had a round of live ammunition in it which sadly led to her death. Now everyone can see firsthand the results of a pretty good film. Rust is now showing at The Park Theatre in Vancouver and other select Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres around B.C. courtesy of Route 504 PR.

Life on the range is tough. This western takes place in the 1800s and follows the rather disjointed life of young Lucas Hollister. In a terrific performance 16 year old Patrick Scott McDermott stars as the shy but tough acting youth who above all else takes care of his young brother. When an innocent business transaction turns testy and confrontational an unexpected chain of events occurs. Charged with a crime the boy now has a price on his head and with the clock ticking to face justice a mystery man comes to his aide. Perhaps.

By all accounts Harland Rust is a man you don’t want to mess with. Alex Baldwin (The Hunt for Red October) comes on strong as the straight talking fast shooting man who becomes a kind of guardian avenging angel to the youth.

So the chase is on as a gang of lawmen and various cutthroats scour the badlands in hopes of capturing these fugitives. Frontier justice of a sort is on the menu in this well-acted western soap opera that is gritty. Despite the unfortunate death on set of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Rust still is worth seeing and a fitting tribute to a fallen hero.

By Robert Waldman