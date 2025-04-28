At The Movies

Eye For an Eye 2: Blind Vengeance

(PG) ****

Eyes Wide Open!

Running time: 1h 30m

Well go USA Entertainment ramps up the action with their latest import from China named Eye for an Eye 2: Blind Vengeance. Just a barrage of non-stop action explodes on the screen in this well-crafted thriller now out on DVD and Blue Ray as well as on select streaming services. Made in Chinese with English subtitles that don’t deter here’s a film that’s smart and stylish and packs quite the punch.

Fans of John Wick will feel right at home watching this fable unfold in ancient China. In a quaint village we see a young girl witness the brutal slaying of her mom. That trauma strikes a chord and somehow the kid meets a blind bounty hunter known as Lieutenant. Together the pair form an unlikely and at times testy friendship as each goes about their merry ways. Oh and this little girl has vengeance on her mind built up over time.

Oh, and I be would be remiss in not saying that this is a man of few words who still packs quite a punch and kick – and also turns out he to be blind. Cast as the mysterious Lieutenant is Miao Xie in a zestful performance. Let us not forget the uncanny and charming acting of young Enyou Yang.

Director and writer Bingjia Yang does a tremendous job choreographing all the fight scenes that are spellbinding and brilliant. And both main characters are wonderfully developed. You feel both compassion and sorrow for these two lost souls who somehow come together and bond over a tragic incident.

One for the action crowd An Eye for an Eye 2: Blind vengeance has it all and is well worth watching if vengeance is and revenge are gentle on your mind. Well, not so gentle or subtle.

Harbin

(PG)****

Soul Survivors!

Running time: 114 min

We live in a troubled world. Lessons can be learned from the past. Settle in for quite the adventure with Harbin. World politics are clearly on the menu in the latest thriller from Well Go USA Entertainment which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Set in the early 20th century our story follows the actions of a group of Korean freedom fighters out to stop Japan’s military campaign to annex South Korea.

Personal egos play a key role as a determined group of men (and women) do whatever they can to stop the Japanese advance. War is war and everything is on the table in this determined group’s effort to derail Japan and keep Korea safe.

As can be expected during this time of upheaval and with survival on everyone’s mind sometimes loyalties can be divided and pushed to the limit. So when suspicions among the closely knit ( well, maybe not so close) rebel force begin to mount over a potential spy the stakes are raised sky high.

Now Harbin becomes a case of spy vs spy minus all that Sean Connery James Bond glamour. It’s a race against time as an elaborate plan is hatched to stop Japan in its tracks. All eyes focus on a mysterious rendezvous scheduled en route to Russia . Or maybe not.

Great acting, a spine tingling cloak and dagger atmosphere, tension galore , a keep them guessing approach and a fight to the finish showdown make Harbin a heart-pounding reality driven adventure.

Striking Rescue

(PG)****

Daddy Dearest!

Running time: 114 min

Father knows best. Oldies will remember that classic T.V. show from the early 1960s. Well to no one’s surprise the latest thriller from Well Go USA has absolutely nothing to do with those nice and wholesome family values made so popular in The 50s and 60s. Still to no one’s surprise to this day family means everything. So when an innocent man sees his family brutalized and his child murdered those memories truly die hard. See a man take matters into his own hands in The action-packed Striking Rescue. So mark your calendars for April 15 when this movie comes out on all digital services across the world or make the wise choice to buy the dvd on May 13. In Chinese with english subtitles.

Drugs are dangerous. And deadly. Set in present day China this revenge thriller sees a helpless Bai Ann see his wife and daughter murdered mercilessly. And messily. How can one get over this ? Well, in Bai Ann’s case he decides to get physical, train, and prepare to exact his own brand of justice no matter how long it takes.

Back in action and ready to settle a score is legendary Muai Thai master

Tony Jaa. Cold and calculating our Man Bai waits years but the perseverance pays off when he finds the man responsible for his daughter’s slaying. There’s an old saying: an eye for an eye. So when Bai learns a much feared drug lord is responsible for his daughter’s death he decides to kidnap the man’s daughter. What follows is a deadly descent into the chaotic world of ruthless gangs and criminals who will stop at nothing to continue their winning ways.

Director Cheng si-you unleashes Jaa whose fists ( and legs) of fury do all the talking. Amazingly choreographed stunts show Jaa as his best taking on hoards of gangsters and somehow miraculously coming out on top,

If you like strong one man taking on the world a la Rambo or Arnold you will love this movie.

