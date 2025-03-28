Friday, March 28, 2025
ASK COMPUTER DEAN: “ITanong mo kay Computer Dean”

Photo bz Markus Winkler, from pexels.com

What to BELIEVE, Who to BELIEVE … get the REAL FACTS, REAL NEWS!!! Email: [email protected] Welcome to our new article, we apologize for our somewhat lengthy hiatus … we will switch to a monthly column instead of trying to have a column in every issue of PNT. We encourage you to please email us with your computer & technology questions and for urgent ones, please don’t hesitate to message us via SMS @ 604.902.9188.

Misinformation is everywhere, and it’s getting harder to tell truth from fiction.

The best approach is to use multiple trusted sources, fact-check regularly, and be aware of biases in news reporting. Here are the best ways to find reliable, factual news:

1. Trusted News Sources (Least Bias & High Accuracy)

These outlets have strong editorial standards, fact-checking, and journalistic integrity:

    • BBC News (bbc.com/news) – Balanced global news coverage.
    • Reuters (reuters.com) – Highly factual, minimal bias.
    • Associated Press (AP) (apnews.com) – Neutral, fact-based reporting.
    • The Economist (economist.com)- In-depth global analysis.
    • PBS NewsHour (pbs.org/newshour) – Thoughtful, unbiased reporting

2. Independent & Fact-Checking Websites

    • AllSides (allsides.com) – Shows the same news from left, center, and right viewpoints.
    • Media Bias/Fact Check (mediabiasfactcheck.com) – Rates news sources for bias and accuracy.
    • Snopes (snopes.com) – Debunks viral misinformation.
    • PolitiFact (politifact.com) – Fact-checks political claims.

3. Strategies to Avoid Fake News

    • Check multiple sources – If only one outlet reports it, be skeptical.
    • Verify with original sources – Government, scientific, or legal documents.
    • Watch out for emotional triggers – Fake news often uses fear or outrage.
    • Google Reverse Image Search – To spot manipulated photos.
