ASK COMPUTER DEAN: “ITanong mo kay Computer Dean”

Misinformation is everywhere, and it’s getting harder to tell truth from fiction.
The best approach is to use multiple trusted sources, fact-check regularly, and be aware of biases in news reporting. Here are the best ways to find reliable, factual news:
1. Trusted News Sources (Least Bias & High Accuracy)
These outlets have strong editorial standards, fact-checking, and journalistic integrity:
- BBC News (bbc.com/news) – Balanced global news coverage.
- Reuters (reuters.com) – Highly factual, minimal bias.
- Associated Press (AP) (apnews.com) – Neutral, fact-based reporting.
- The Economist (economist.com)- In-depth global analysis.
- PBS NewsHour (pbs.org/newshour) – Thoughtful, unbiased reporting
2. Independent & Fact-Checking Websites
- AllSides (allsides.com) – Shows the same news from left, center, and right viewpoints.
- Media Bias/Fact Check (mediabiasfactcheck.com) – Rates news sources for bias and accuracy.
- Snopes (snopes.com) – Debunks viral misinformation.
- PolitiFact (politifact.com) – Fact-checks political claims.
3. Strategies to Avoid Fake News
- Check multiple sources – If only one outlet reports it, be skeptical.
- Verify with original sources – Government, scientific, or legal documents.
- Watch out for emotional triggers – Fake news often uses fear or outrage.
- Google Reverse Image Search – To spot manipulated photos.