ASK COMPUTER DEAN: “ITanong mo kay Computer Dean”

What to BELIEVE, Who to BELIEVE … get the REAL FACTS, REAL NEWS!!! Email: [email protected] Welcome to our new article, we apologize for our somewhat lengthy hiatus … we will switch to a monthly column instead of trying to have a column in every issue of PNT. We encourage you to please email us with your computer & technology questions and for urgent ones, please don’t hesitate to message us via SMS @ 604.902.9188.

Misinformation is everywhere, and it’s getting harder to tell truth from fiction.

The best approach is to use multiple trusted sources, fact-check regularly, and be aware of biases in news reporting. Here are the best ways to find reliable, factual news:

1. Trusted News Sources (Least Bias & High Accuracy)

These outlets have strong editorial standards, fact-checking, and journalistic integrity:

BBC News (bbc.com/news) – Balanced global news coverage. Reuters (reuters.com) – Highly factual, minimal bias. Associated Press (AP) (apnews.com) – Neutral, fact-based reporting. The Economist (economist.com)- In-depth global analysis. PBS NewsHour (pbs.org/newshour) – Thoughtful, unbiased reporting



2. Independent & Fact-Checking Websites

AllSides (allsides.com) – Shows the same news from left, center, and right viewpoints.

(allsides.com) – Shows the same news from left, center, and right viewpoints. Media Bias/Fact Check (mediabiasfactcheck.com) – Rates news sources for bias and accuracy.

(mediabiasfactcheck.com) – Rates news sources for bias and accuracy. Snopes (snopes.com) – Debunks viral misinformation.

(snopes.com) – Debunks viral misinformation. PolitiFact (politifact.com) – Fact-checks political claims.

3. Strategies to Avoid Fake News