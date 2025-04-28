Alden Richards enters another ‘era’ in fitness journey

Kapuso leading man Alden Richards is saying hello to another sport as he shared a glimpse of his new equipment with his millions of followers on Instagram. The Hello, Love, Again actor welcomed his new “era” which involved his latest sport–– cycling.

Alden has been posting his fitness journey on his social media account to the delight of his fans.

The actor was spotted sporting full cycling gear from head to toe. In one of the photos he shared, he was seen posing beside his white road bike while checking his fitness status while on the road.

In a separate video, Alden was recorded enjoying his ride on the road–– proving how much he’s taking his fitness journey seriously.

Friends and fans of the actor applauded him for his dedication to fitness and wanting to have a healthy lifestyle despite his busy schedule.

“Let’s go,” Paulo Avelino wrote.

“Naaaaaks!! From runner to cyclist,” Iya Villania added.

“Tama na yan Sir. Lumalakas ka na masyado,” coach to the stars Mauro Lumba shared.

Earlier this year, Alden was interviewed by 24 Oras about his running journey. He previously expressed how running made a positive impact on his physical and mental well-being.

“Actually marami naman talagang sports na pwedeng makatulong sa ating kalusugan pero I think isa ‘yung pinaka-available at pinakamadaling gawin is really ‘yung pagtakbo,” he shared.

“Yung running kasi is more than just a sport already. Number one reason niya is for my sanity talaga. Medyo psychological na ‘yung effect sa akin ng running so ito kagaya nito, iba eh, it’s a different world for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Alden remains committed to his fitness journey as he is set to run at the Lights Camera Run this coming May 11 at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City. He revealed in an Instagram post that he’ll be running the 16 KM race. (D. Acierto, Push Team/abs-cbn)