Aklanon Sto Niño Association of BC Hosts the 44th Annual Ati-Atihan Festival in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC – January 11, 2025 – The Aklanon Sto. Niño Association of BC proudly celebrated the 44th Annual Ati-Atihan Festival in Vancouver last Saturday, January 11, 2025, at St. Patrick Gym. This much-anticipated cultural event brought together members of the Filipino community, local residents, and visitors from all backgrounds to celebrate Filipino heritage, unity, and the vibrant traditions of the Aklan province in the Philippines.

The festival, which honors the Sto. Niño (Holy Child) and marks the start of the Ati-Atihan festival season, featured a spectacular display of traditional music, dance, and costumes. One of the event highlights was the colorful parade, where different towns in Aklan showcased their unique and vibrant costumes, as participants moved rhythmically to the beat of the drums, replicating the lively atmosphere of the Philippines’ famed Ati-Atihan festival.

The celebration was attended by various Filipino-Canadian groups, along with distinguished guests including the Philippine Consul General, Gina Jamoralin. Also in attendance were elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the BC Conservative Party: Bryan Tepper and his wife Rona Tepper, Lawrence Mok, Lynne Block, and Eleonore Sturko. The Conservative Party of Canada’s (Federal) nomination candidates—Lita Cabal, Lourence Almonte Singh, and Edward Wong—also joined the celebration, marking a significant show of support for the community and cultural event.

This event is not only a celebration of our culture and faith but also an opportunity to connect with our neighbors and share the beauty of Filipino customs with everyone.”

The Ati-Atihan Festival is a significant event in the Philippines, known for its vibrant street parades, lively festivities, and deeply rooted spiritual meaning. The Vancouver celebration, now in its 44th year, has become a cornerstone event for the Filipino-Canadian community, offering a space for people to come together, celebrate their roots, and build connections across cultures.

By Lita Cabal