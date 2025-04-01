Tuesday, April 1, 2025
AiAi delas Alas shares cryptic post about cheater, mistress

By Admin V
Photo from AiAi IG

AiAi delas Alas shared a cryptic post about a “cheater” and a “mistress.”

On Instagram, the Comedy Queen shared a photo that says, “No woman could love a cheater and not pay the price of it.”

“Ang balita nga naman kahit ako’y nanahimik bongga! Take note si mistress ay Pilipina,” AiAi wrote in the caption.

She then added a brief timeline starting March 2024 of the cheater and mistress meeting each other in two different food places, where they were spotted holding hands and looking sweet together.

“Lalakas ng loob ah puro Filipino establishments at California. Idol! GOAT! (greatest of all time),” AiAi said.

AiAi did not name the mistress and cheater she was referring to.

In November 2024, AiAi confirmed that she and and her husband Gerald Sibayan have separated after 10 years together.

They got married in 2017 and renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas in 2022. (C. R. Basina/MGP, GMA Integrated News)

