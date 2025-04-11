A Stronger Future Together: UFCABC and FCHHS Forge Partnership to Empower the Filipino Community

The United Filipino-Canadian Associations in BC (UFCABC) and the FIL-Can Cultural Heritage Society (FCHHS) are proud to announce a partnership dedicated to uplifting, uniting, and celebrating the Filipino community in British Columbia.

Shaking hands to seal the deal were UFCABC’s President Christian Cunanan and FCCHS’s Vice-President and Organizer of Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza Rey Fortaleza at a recent community gathering.

The strategic collaboration marks a new chapter in our shared commitment to promoting Filipino heritage, values, and culture through impactful events and initiatives. By working together, UFCABC and FCHHS aim to strengthen community ties, support cultural pride, and provide a vibrant platform for Filipino voices to be heard and celebrated.

Through this partnership, we reaffirm our shared goal of bringing the Filipino community together and build a future that is more united, empowered, and resilient.

With one heart, one vision, and one community, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences that will inspire generations to come.