A Bite of History: Carmela Sison’s ‘Lasa ng Imperyo’ Delivers Fresh Take on Cultural Legacy

(2025 January 3). Burnaby, BC, CA – Carmela Sison, a talented Filipina-Canadian artist, has embarked on an ambitious creative journey that dives deep into the intersection of food, culture, and colonial history. With over 15 years of experience in the theatre and film industry, Sison’s latest work, Lasa ng Imperyo, offers audiences an innovative and engaging perspective on the complexities of the Philippine cultural heritage. Presented as part of the 2025 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival, this production is poised to leave a lasting impression on theatregoers.

Lasa ng Imperyo, adapted and performed by Sison, reimagines Jovanni Sy’s critically acclaimed A Taste of Empire. Initially a cooking demonstration, the play reflects on the Philippines’ colonial past by preparing rellenong bangus (stuffed milkfish), a traditional Filipino dish. Sison’s adaptation shifts the focus, offering a fresh female perspective by replacing the original Sous-Chef Jovanni with the dynamic and resourceful Sous-Chef Mela, played by Sison herself.

For Sison, adapting the play was more than just a creative challenge; it was a personal journey. “Revolution begins when the unknown is revealed,” she reflects. “When I first read A Taste of Empire in university, I cried. The playwright had articulated feelings and experiences I hadn’t yet been able to express myself, but I could deeply feel.” The humorous cooking show format of Sy’s original work cleverly highlights the complexities of colonialism, offering an accessible, thought-provoking experience that is both entertaining and educational.

The narrative unfolds as Mela demonstrates how to prepare rellenong bangus, using humour and storytelling to guide the audience through each step. On the surface, the dish is a simple representation of Philippine cuisine. Still, as Sison deconstructs the process, it becomes a powerful metaphor for the lasting effects of colonialism on Filipino culture. The careful preparation of the dish parallels the intricate history of cultural adaptation and resilience, revealing layers of meaning that extend far beyond the kitchen.

Sison’s adaptation enhances Sy’s work by giving voice to themes of oppression, cultural appropriation, and identity. “When you take the time to understand what you’re consuming, you begin to see the sophisticated cycle of oppression often hidden in plain sight,” explains Anjela Magpantay, Interim Artistic Director of Rice & Beans Theatre. “Through the lens of food, Carmela’s adaptation adds depth and distinction to the play, allowing us to better understand the shades of colonialism and how it continues to affect us today.”

Rice & Beans Theatre, a Vancouver-based company known for its commitment to creating original, boundary-pushing theatre by marginalized artists, presents Lasa ng Imperyo as part of the festival’s Micro-Performance Series. This production will be staged at The Nest from January 30 to February 8, 2025, and performed in Tagalog with English subtitles, making it accessible to a broader audience while honouring the piece’s cultural specificity.

With a talented team behind her, including director Marcus Youssef and designer Parjad Sharifi, Sison brings the story to life in an immersive and impactful way. The set design, lighting, and video elements combine with the live cooking demonstration to create an experience transcending traditional theatre. The production is not just a play but an invitation to engage with Filipino culture’s rich history and reflect on colonialism’s broader global impacts.

At its core, Lasa ng Imperyo is about more than just food; it’s about identity, memory, and reclaiming a voice for the often silenced marginalized stories. For Sison, the opportunity to adapt this work for the stage is both an artistic triumph and a personal homecoming. “To hear this story in Tagalog, to perform it, feels like a return to something deeply personal and familiar,” she shares.

Lasa ng Imperyo is a testament to the power of art to challenge our understanding of the world and spark meaningful conversations. It is a compelling reminder that the stories we consume—whether on stage, in our kitchens, or our lives—are layered with history, power, and the potential for change. Don’t miss the chance to experience this thought-provoking and deliciously immersive performance.

For tickets and more information, visit riceandbeanstheatre.com. Media Contact: Karla Comanda, Communications Manager, [email protected]. (MBB)

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua