88 Supermarket Richmond Branch Awards the Raffle Prizes

88 Supermarket’s Richmond branch wrapped up its highly anticipated first-ever raffle draw on Wednesday, February 28, 2025. The raffle, which ran from Thursday, December 26, 2024, to Friday, February 28, 2025, attracted numerous shoppers eager for a chance to win one of the exciting prizes.

The live Grand Prize draw was held at 3:30 PM PST at the Richmond location, where three lucky winners were selected. The event was a hit with customers, who had earned raffle tickets with every $30 purchase during the two-month promotion.

Veronica Perez Vertti won the Grand Prize of $18,888.88 in cash, while David Woo and Jennifer Alura won the second and third prize respectively.

Richmond City Councillor Dr. Chak Au had the honor of drawing the grand prize winner.

The second prize of $1,888.88 was drawn by Rey Fortaleza, Publisher of RF MEDIA and community leader, while the third prize of $888.88 was drawn by Joel Castillo and Rene Alcantara, UFCABC officers and community leaders.

88 Supermarket’s raffle initiative was met with great enthusiasm, as it not only offered substantial prizes but also allowed customers to shop for their favorite products while entering for a chance to win big. This exciting event marked a milestone for the store, and management expressed their gratitude to the customers for their support.

Be sure to visit the Richmond branch for more exciting future events and promotions.