Breaking Point: Mourning a heartbreak

The heart of Vancouver’s Filipino-Canadian community was dealt a terrible blow on April 26, when an SUV plowed into a joyful crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Block Party on Fraser Street. What was meant to be a lively celebration of heritage and friendship turned into a scene of horror. Eleven innocent lives were lost, and the number of casualties continues to rise. Families are grieving, a tight-knit community is in mourning, and all of British Columbia feels the weight of this tragedy.

This senseless act has deeply scarred the Filipino-Canadian community, one of the pillars of multicultural life in B.C. As the third-largest ethnic population in the province, Filipinos have long contributed their hard work, compassion, and joyful spirit to the fabric of Canadian society. From healthcare and education to business and the arts, Filipinos are everywhere — often serving quietly, faithfully, and with immense pride.

To see such a vibrant community shattered on what was supposed to be a day of pride is beyond heartbreaking. And yet, if history tells us anything, it is that Filipino-Canadians will rise from this darkness. The Filipino spirit is famously resilient — shaped by centuries of hardship, migration, and rebuilding. The bayanihan spirit — a deep-rooted tradition of helping one another in times of need — will no doubt be the force that carries the community through this devastating chapter.

Already, signs of resilience are everywhere: prayer vigils held across the Lower Mainland, fundraisers for grieving families, and an outpouring of love from neighbors of all backgrounds. Filipino-Canadians know how to gather strength from one another, to mourn together, and to heal together. They will not let this tragedy define them; they will define their recovery with hope and unity.

But as we mourn, justice must also be firmly pursued.

The driver, identified as Adam Lo, must be held fully responsible for his actions. It has been reported that Lo was already known to police for previous incidents of instability, rash judgment, and encounters with the law. His mental health history, while important to understand in the broader picture, cannot excuse the devastating harm he has caused.

Eleven lives have been stolen — lives filled with dreams, families, and futures — and countless others have been injured physically and emotionally. The gravity of this crime demands that Lo stand trial and be given his due before the law. Justice is not about revenge; it is about accountability. It is about showing the victims, their families, and the entire Filipino-Canadian community that their lives mattered, that their suffering matters, and that our society will not allow such violence to go unanswered. It is about people like Lo, who, when arrested, should remain in custody until he is proven to be of sound mind and character to go back into the streets, not by giving him a slap on the wrist.

Mental health is a serious concern, but it cannot be a blanket shield against responsibility. The community deserves a thorough, transparent investigation and a fair but firm legal process. Adam Lo must answer for what he has done.

As British Columbians, we must also reflect on how to better protect our vibrant cultural communities during public celebrations. Events like the Lapu-Lapu Block Party are lifelines of culture and connection — and they must be made safe spaces for all. More proactive policing, better mental health interventions, and stronger event security measures are necessary to prevent future tragedies.

Today, we weep with the families whose loved ones will never come home. We stand in sorrow with the Filipino-Canadian community, whose beautiful celebration was marred by cruelty. But tomorrow, and every day after, we must also stand in solidarity with them — upholding their strength, honoring their grief, and supporting their journey toward healing.

The Filipino community is hurting, but it will not be broken. Their spirit is one of faith, courage, and resilience. And in the face of this tragedy, they will show the world — once again — the incredible power of hope.

By Rosette Correa