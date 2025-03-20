Thursday, March 20, 2025
spot_img
HomeFeatured2025 minimum wage increases confirmed

2025 minimum wage increases confirmed

Admin V
By Admin V
0
8
Photo by James Wheeler on Pexels

VICTORIA – B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will see a 2.6% wage increase on June 1, 2025, keeping pace with inflation.

The general minimum wage increases from $17.40 to $17.85 per hour. This follows the changes made in spring 2024 to the Employment Standards Act, which mandated annual wage increases.

“Minimum wage earners are vulnerable to jumps in the price of groceries, rent and gas,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour. “That’s why we took action last year to ensure the minimum wage keeps up with the cost of living so workers don’t fall further behind.”

Minimum wage rates for residential caretakers, live-in home-support workers, camp leaders and app-based ride-hailing and delivery services workers will receive the same 2.6% increase on June 1. On Dec. 31, 2025, the minimum piece rates for 15 hand-harvested crops will also increase by the same percentage.

“An increase to the minimum wage is welcome news,” said Divyanshu Sethi, who works at The Lobster Man shellfish market on Granville Island. “It helps me cover my expenses and it is reassuring the government is taking steps to ensure workers like me aren’t being left behind.”

The minimum wage rates increase on June 1 of each year, except for the minimum agricultural piece rates that increase on Dec. 31 of each year to ensure crop producers will not have to adjust wages in the middle of the harvesting season.

The changes align with government priorities to help lift more people out of poverty, make life more affordable, and build a strong and fair economy for B.C. (news.bc.gov.ca)

Previous article
‘We are here to serve’: Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano, Ryan Recto on political dynasty
Next article
Permanent residence on arrival: Canada opens new caregiver programs in 2025
Admin V
Admin V
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Philippine Asian News today is the most widely distributed PH Newspaper in the Greater Vancouver Area

FOLLOW US

© Philippine Asian News Today | Created with ❤ by Joel Castro