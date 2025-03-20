2025 minimum wage increases confirmed

VICTORIA – B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will see a 2.6% wage increase on June 1, 2025, keeping pace with inflation.

The general minimum wage increases from $17.40 to $17.85 per hour. This follows the changes made in spring 2024 to the Employment Standards Act, which mandated annual wage increases.

“Minimum wage earners are vulnerable to jumps in the price of groceries, rent and gas,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour. “That’s why we took action last year to ensure the minimum wage keeps up with the cost of living so workers don’t fall further behind.”

Minimum wage rates for residential caretakers, live-in home-support workers, camp leaders and app-based ride-hailing and delivery services workers will receive the same 2.6% increase on June 1. On Dec. 31, 2025, the minimum piece rates for 15 hand-harvested crops will also increase by the same percentage.

“An increase to the minimum wage is welcome news,” said Divyanshu Sethi, who works at The Lobster Man shellfish market on Granville Island. “It helps me cover my expenses and it is reassuring the government is taking steps to ensure workers like me aren’t being left behind.”

The minimum wage rates increase on June 1 of each year, except for the minimum agricultural piece rates that increase on Dec. 31 of each year to ensure crop producers will not have to adjust wages in the middle of the harvesting season.

The changes align with government priorities to help lift more people out of poverty, make life more affordable, and build a strong and fair economy for B.C. (news.bc.gov.ca)