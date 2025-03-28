Alex Eala stuns Swiatek, advances to Miami Open semis

MANILA (UPDATED) — The dream run continues for Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala.

In a massive upset, Eala ousted world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal of the Miami Open, 6-2, 7-5, on Thursday morning (Manila time).

It was the latest of a stunning string of results for the 19-year-old Eala, who had already beaten former French Open champion and world No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko and reigning Australian Open champion and world No. 5 Madison Keys.

She received a walkover to the last eight when her opponent, world No. 11 Paula Badosa of Spain, withdrew due to a back injury.

Against Swiatek — a five-time Grand Slam champion — Eala again rose to the level of her competition and showed no fear of the moment.

I’m in complete disbelief right now. I’m on cloud nine. So thank you everybody who came to watch, and thanks to everyone who’s watching from home,” said Eala, ranked No. 140 in the world, after her stunning win.

“My coach told me to run, to go for every ball, take all the opportunities I can because a five-time Grand Slam champion is not gonna give you the win,” she added when asked to reflect on her performance.

Eala fired 10 winners in the opening set, catching Swiatek off-guard with her forehand down-the-line hits while also benefiting from a whopping 19 unforced errors from the Pole.

Armed with momentum, Eala surged to a 2-0 lead in the second set before Swiatek found her rhythm, winning four straight games to take control. The Filipina teenager regrouped, however, and broke Swiatek for the eighth time at 6-5 to seal the win.

It was a full circle moment for Eala, who had her photo taken with Swiatek two years ago when she graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy.

It’s so surreal because I feel like I’m the exact same person that I was in that photo, but of course circumstances have changed,” said the Filipina star. “I’m so happy and so blessed to be able to compete with such a player on this stage.”

Eala will now play the winner of the quarterfinal between Emma Raducana and world No. 4 Jessica Pagula in the semis.

In the other semifinal, it will be world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini.

Sabalenka battled back in the second set to blast her way into the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a 6-2, 7-5 win over China’s Zheng Qinwen.

Meanwhile, Paolini moved into the semi-finals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Poland’s Magda Linette. (abs-cbn sports)