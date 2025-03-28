Burnaby, BC, 26 March 2025 – I had a powerful and thought-provoking interview with Mr. Peter Julian two mornings ago, and I hope that the summary I am about to share will do justice to his intelligent answers.

Standing Firm for Justice

In a compelling and stimulating conversation, Peter Julian, Member of Parliament for New Westminster-Burnaby, shared his steadfast commitment to human rights advocacy, emphasizing the need for Canadian corporations to uphold ethical standards both domestically and globally. Peter discussed his unwavering focus on ensuring that Canadian businesses are held accountable for any involvement in human rights violations, regardless of where they operate.

A Legislative Legacy

Peter’s advocacy is underscored by his active role in shaping legislation aimed at addressing corporate complicity in human rights abuses. His efforts have led to the introduction of two significant bills in the House of Commons—one shortly before an election and another that gained attention six years ago. Both bills represent his relentless drive to enforce corporate social responsibility, ensuring that Canadian companies reflect the nation’s values and ethics in their global operations.

Peter’s most prominent piece of legislation, the Promotion of Human Rights Act, sought to empower victims of serious human rights violations to seek justice in Canada’s Federal Court. The bill was designed to hold Canadian corporations accountable for their actions abroad, allowing those impacted by abuse, from forced labor in Africa to environmental activist murders in Central America, a path to legal recourse. Unfortunately, despite support from some political parties, both the Liberal and Conservative factions voted against this landmark bill.

Corporate Accountability on the Global Stage

Heartbreaking realities drive Peter’s advocacy. He pointed to several regions where Canadian companies have been implicated in severe human rights abuses, including sexual violence and forced labor, to highlight the gravity of the issue. He also drew attention to how weak or corrupt judicial systems in specific countries leave victims with little to no recourse. In these environments, Peter argued, Canadian corporations must take a leading role in upholding human dignity and respecting human rights rather than perpetuating harm.

“Canadian businesses must reflect our country’s values abroad,” Peter emphasized. His call for corporate due diligence is not merely about legal compliance but about ensuring that companies prioritize human rights at every stage of their global operations.

Moving Forward: New Legislation and a Relentless Drive

Peter’s efforts have not slowed. Working alongside Heather McPherson, the Foreign Affairs critic, he has introduced two additional legislative initiatives aimed at ensuring that Canadian companies conduct thorough due diligence to prevent any association with human rights violations. These bills are designed to prevent the exploitation and harm of vulnerable communities by ensuring that Canadian corporations adhere to stringent ethical practices, irrespective of where they operate.

Peter is not backing down from this critical mission. His resolve is clear: the fight for human rights must continue, especially where abuses are often hidden from view and powerful interests frequently undermine the protection of basic human dignity. As he put it, “The legislative process must continue to hold corporations accountable, and I am committed to making sure that happens.”

A Vision for the Future

Despite the setbacks, Peter remains undeterred. His drive for human rights extends beyond national borders, and he is committed to advancing his vision for corporate social responsibility. By introducing bills that encourage transparency, accountability, and justice, he is fostering an environment where Canadian values take precedence over corporate greed.

A Lasting Legacy of Advocacy

Peter Julian’s dedication to human rights and corporate accountability serves as an inspiring reminder of the power of legislative action in the face of global injustice. With a legacy of advocacy and a deep-seated commitment to effecting meaningful change, Peter’s efforts continue to shine a light on the darkest corners of corporate practices. His pledge to continue fighting for human rights, regardless of political opposition, embodies the courage and integrity that define his role as a public servant.

As the next Parliament approaches, Peter’s work remains far from over. For him, ensuring the protection of human rights on the world stage is not just a goal—it is a lifelong commitment. Through his advocacy, Peter Julian is not just making laws; he is shaping a future where human dignity is at the core of every corporate decision.

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua

(MBB)